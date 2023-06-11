New Zealand

Greyhound race going ahead is 'disappointing' - animal welfare group

29 mins ago
Greyhounds racing on a track (file picture).

Greyhounds racing on a track (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

An animal welfare group says it is disappointing Auckland Council is allowing the Silver Collar greyhound race to go ahead at the Manukau Sports Bowl today.

The race comes less than a month after the release of a damning report by the Racing Integrity Board, commissioned by the government, which found the industry was unviable in its current form.

Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty had previously indicated he was considering shutting the industry down, but a final decision was unlikely before the election.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Stephanie Koks said in light of this, it was shocking Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board continued to allow racing in a facility under its management.

She said not only was it animal abuse, but the council was endorsing gambling at a public park, in the lower socio-economic area of south Auckland during a cost-of-living crisis.

The 779-metre Silver Collar is one of the longer races, increasing chances of dog injury and death on the track.

"We understand that the board will also consider Auckland Greyhound Racing Club's lease in the coming months and we're appealing to them not to renew it."

Fellow spokesperson Rom Marinkovich said while the council planned to replace the stadium with an athletics track, it could take decades to find the funding.

"What we're asking for them to do in the meantime, whilst they're waiting for the funding - which could be 15 to 30 years away - is to end the dog racing and to ask the community what they want to have there," she said.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.

New ZealandAnimalsAuckland

