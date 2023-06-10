Tennis
Associated Press

Djokovic beats ailing Alcaraz to reach French Open final

10:13am
Novak Djokovic shares a moment with Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic shares a moment with Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic had to use every bit of his experience, relentlessness and fitness to beat a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 and reach the French Open final, where he will face Casper Ruud.

Victory this morning leaves Djokovic one win away from a record-breaking 23rd grand slam triumph and the only man standing between him and that piece of history is Ruud.

The 24-year-old Norwegian eliminated Alexander Zverev, the No.22 seed, 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a surprisingly one-sided contest.

World No.1 Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot — one that went viral within minutes and could be talked about for years — en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown.

But in the end, this highly anticipated contest between the tennis generations was an anti-climax.

That's because early in the third set, after nearly two-and-a-half hours of exertion and tension on a dry Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz's body began to lock up.

First, his hand began to cramp. Then his legs. And so, at 1-1, Alcaraz needed to take a break for treatment from a trainer. But because it was not a changeover, Alcaraz was required to forfeit the following game and fell behind 2-1.

From there, it was pretty much all over. Djokovic, 36, was able to cruise to the finish against Alcaraz, who is 20, making for the widest age gap in a men's grand slam semi-final since 1991.

It was Djokovic's 45th semi but just the second for Alcaraz.

"I feel for him. I feel sorry ... I hope he can recover very soon," Djokovic said. "I told him at the net, he knows how young he is. He has plenty of time ahead of him. He's going to win this tournament, I'm sure, many, many times."

Not this time, however.

Alcaraz, the US Open champion, said later: "I disappointed myself, honestly. Coming to this match with great feeling, feeling great physically, and cramping at the end of the second set, beginning of the third set, it was really disappointing."

He added: "At the beginning of the third set I started to cramp every part of my body, not only the legs. The arms, as well, every part of the legs."

Asked about the cause, he said: "The tension of the match. I started the match really nervous. The tension of the first set, the second set, it was really intense two sets."

So Djokovic, the No.3 seed, will meet Ruud, the No.4 seed, who eliminated an out-of-sorts Zverev with some ease.

Ruud will be playing in his third final at the past five majors — including in Paris a year ago, when he lost to Rafael Nadal — but is still seeking his first such trophy.

"I tried to play without too many feelings," Ruud said, "without too much pressure."

Tennis

