Breaking Bad star Mike Batayeh dies aged 52

5:30pm
Mike Batayeh has died at the age of 52.

Mike Batayeh has died at the age of 52.

The actor who was perhaps best known for playing laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The actor's sister told TMZ that he died at his home in Michigan on June 1.

Alongside a throwback photo of the actor, his family said on Facebook: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother @Mike Batayeh on Thursday June 1 2023.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many. Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date. #mikebatayeh #mikebatayehbreakingbad (sic)"

Batayeh appeared in multiple episodes of Breaking Bad in 2011 and 2012.

His other TV credits included appearances in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CSI: Miami, Everybody Loves Raymond and The Bernie Mac Show.

Some of Batayeh's colleagues have already paid tribute to the late actor.

Hollywood director Rola Nashef wrote on Facebook: "A devastating loss of a huge life - Mike Batayeh, you were everybody's friend. And I mean everybody. There isn't a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn't make laugh, think, inspire and root for."

Elsewhere, Yorg Kerasiotis - who starred alongside Batayeh in the urban comedy Detroit Unleaded - wrote: "You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I've ever known."

Batayeh's family have already confirmed that any donations made in his honour will be used to support young people in south-west Detroit.

