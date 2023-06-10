World
Associated Press

5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

8:40pm
A Mechanical and Chemical Industries Corporation building in Turkey.

A Mechanical and Chemical Industries Corporation building in Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on Saturday killed at least five workers, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

The explosion occurred at around 8.45am local time at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

An investigation was launched into the cause of the explosion.

Several ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to area.

Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.

Family members rushed to the compound for news of their loved ones, the station said.

