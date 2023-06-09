Rugby
Wary Chiefs ensuring Reds don't snag second Super upset

26 mins ago
The Reds celebrate a try against the Chiefs at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

The Reds celebrate a try against the Chiefs at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth. (Source: Getty)

The Chiefs will roll out their big guns but the Queensland Reds are confident lightning can strike twice as they look to make Super Rugby history.

Brad Thorn's men have limped into the quarter-finals, their 5-9 record good enough for eighth spot on points difference.

No Australian team has won a Super Rugby play-off game in New Zealand.

But in a quirk of the script, the Reds inflicted the Chiefs' only loss in a brave upset in New Plymouth last month.

That broke a 10-year winless streak across the ditch for the Reds, who return to Hamilton on Saturday aware they'll face a stiffer task.

"They'll be a whole other level from the last time we played them," Thorn, who won't coach the Reds next season, said.

"They've been building ... they've earned the right to be the No.1 ranked side ... they're going to be a tough, tough prospect.

"But this is a new competition; finals footy and we're prepared for this challenge and will be going over to give everything we have."

Etene Nanai-Seturo scores for the Chiefs against the Reds.

Etene Nanai-Seturo scores for the Chiefs against the Reds. (Source: Getty)

The Chiefs have rested many of their All Blacks stars in recent weeks and still chalked up wins, their comfortable defeat of the Western Force in Perth ensuring the Reds remained in eighth place.

They'll be near full-strength for the knockout game though, prop Aidan Ross back in the No.1, John Ryan at tighthead and Samisoni Taukei'aho at hooker.

Alongside Brodie Retallick at lock is fellow All Black Josh Lord while Samipeni Finau will run out with skipper Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson in the loose forwards and Brad Weber is back in the No.9 to partner Damian McKenzie in the halves.

The Reds have shuffled their deck too with Hunter Paisami (knee) unavailable, Filipo Daugunu pushing in off his wing to wear the No.13 and Tom Lynagh back at five-eighth.

James O'Connor will replace Paisami at inside centre, with Josh Flook moved onto the wing in a balance Thorn said provided "size and power" in the right areas.

The Reds were blown away by the Drua in Fiji last week but the Chiefs have seen them at their best and prepared accordingly.

"They were deserved winners in our last encounter where their tactical kicking game, ability to build high phase counts and greater desperation proved to be the difference," coach Clayton McMillan said.

