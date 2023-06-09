World
Associated Press

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

1:50pm
Dwayne Freeman.

Dwayne Freeman. (Source: IMPD)

A 61-year-old Indianapolis nursing home resident pleaded guilty to murder and rape in the death of an 80-year-old invalid last year.

Content warning: This story discusses rape.

Dwayne Freeman faces 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement when he's sentenced on June 22 for the crimes against Patricia Newnum.

Court documents say an employee at Homestead Healthcare Center entered Newnum’s room to give her medication on the morning of February 2, 2022. She saw Freeman naked and lying on top of Newnum while holding a pillow over her face.

Documents say Freeman admitted to having sex with Newnum but said it was consensual. It wasn’t clear why Freeman was a resident of the nursing home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Newnum died of asphyxiation by smothering.

Newnum's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Homestead, which is owned by Adams County Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in northeast Indiana.

The hospital contracts with Cincinnati-based CommuniCare to operate the facility.

The lawsuit claims the woman's death was the “inevitable result” of poor staffing and horrible conditions at the facility.

A spokesperson for Homestead said it does not comment on pending litigation.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

Trump's lawyers wrote the award should cost less than $1m for sex abuse, defamation and to repair Carroll's reputation instead of $5m being demanded.

1:21pm

Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation

Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.

12:39pm

Missing US woman's remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested

Missing US woman's remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested

10:23am

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

8:15am

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

7:17am

4:59

US Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dog toy dispute

US Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dog toy dispute

6:31am

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

43 mins ago

Chch man arrested after crashing into vehicle while fleeing police

Chch man arrested after crashing into vehicle while fleeing police

1:50pm

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

1:36pm

Police concerned for welfare of missing Taupō man

Police concerned for welfare of missing Taupō man

1:21pm

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6