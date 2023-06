US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

A 61-year-old Indianapolis nursing home resident pleaded guilty to murder and rape in the death of an 80-year-old invalid last year.

Content warning: This story discusses rape.

Dwayne Freeman faces 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement when he's sentenced on June 22 for the crimes against Patricia Newnum.

Court documents say an employee at Homestead Healthcare Center entered Newnum’s room to give her medication on the morning of February 2, 2022. She saw Freeman naked and lying on top of Newnum while holding a pillow over her face.

Documents say Freeman admitted to having sex with Newnum but said it was consensual. It wasn’t clear why Freeman was a resident of the nursing home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Newnum died of asphyxiation by smothering.

Newnum's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Homestead, which is owned by Adams County Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in northeast Indiana.

The hospital contracts with Cincinnati-based CommuniCare to operate the facility.

The lawsuit claims the woman's death was the “inevitable result” of poor staffing and horrible conditions at the facility.

A spokesperson for Homestead said it does not comment on pending litigation.