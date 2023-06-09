Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a woman and a young girl were found stabbed in a family tragedy in Queensland.

Emergency services went to a home at Rosewood, west of Brisbane, on Thursday night, where they found the woman, 39 and the girl, 11, with a number of wounds to the abdomen.

Another child also living at the home escaped without injury and is being cared for by relatives.

Despite being critically injured, one of the victims called emergency services to raise the alarm, Detective Inspector David Briese told reporters today.

Both have undergone surgery and remain in hospital in a critical condition.

"They have suffered significant injuries... what I do know is that the actions of the first response officers that attended have certainly gone a long way to keeping both people located there alive," Briese said.

"There was a potential weapon located... the scene is currently under police guard and will be assessed during the next day or two by scientific officers."

Detectives charged the teenager was charged with two counts of attempted murder today.

He is excepted to remain in custody to appear in Ipswich Children's Court.