World
AAP

Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

35 mins ago
Both victims have undergone surgery and remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Both victims have undergone surgery and remain in hospital in a critical condition. (Source: istock.com)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a woman and a young girl were found stabbed in a family tragedy in Queensland.

Emergency services went to a home at Rosewood, west of Brisbane, on Thursday night, where they found the woman, 39 and the girl, 11, with a number of wounds to the abdomen.

Another child also living at the home escaped without injury and is being cared for by relatives.

Despite being critically injured, one of the victims called emergency services to raise the alarm, Detective Inspector David Briese told reporters today.

Both have undergone surgery and remain in hospital in a critical condition.

"They have suffered significant injuries... what I do know is that the actions of the first response officers that attended have certainly gone a long way to keeping both people located there alive," Briese said.

"There was a potential weapon located... the scene is currently under police guard and will be assessed during the next day or two by scientific officers."

Detectives charged the teenager was charged with two counts of attempted murder today.

He is excepted to remain in custody to appear in Ipswich Children's Court.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

The woman's family has sued the nursing home, claiming her death was the “inevitable result” of poor staffing and horrible conditions at the facility.

1:50pm

Missing US woman's remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested

Missing US woman's remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested

Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 dropping off her children at day care.

10:23am

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

8:15am

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

7:17am

4:59

4 toddlers critically wounded in French knife attack

4 toddlers critically wounded in French knife attack

5:15am

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

9:32pm

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

4:38

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

35 mins ago

Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

7:37pm

Kiwi-made cameras changing the sports broadcasting game

2:17

Kiwi-made cameras changing the sports broadcasting game

6:51pm

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

2:19

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

6:20pm

Jenny Craig NZ employee, customer feel blindsided by closure

Jenny Craig NZ employee, customer feel blindsided by closure

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6