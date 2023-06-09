New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Secondary teachers reject latest offer, strikes to continue

23 mins ago
Secondary teachers have rejected the Ministry of Education's latest pay offer.

Secondary teachers have rejected the Ministry of Education's latest pay offer. (Source: 1News)

Secondary teachers have rejected the Ministry of Education's latest pay offer and will ramp up industrial action from next week.

The Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) says its members voted overwhelmingly against the ministry's offer of three pay rises over two years plus a $4500 payment.

"Members have given national executive and the negotiating teams a clear mandate to seek a better offer that meets the pressing needs of secondary education and the secondary teaching profession," PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said in a statement.

Primary teachers settled their ongoing contract dispute this week, but the union for secondary teachers had been recommending its members reject their offer.

The offer PPTA members rejected was almost identical to what primary school teachers belonging to the Educational Institute accepted.

Abercrombie said he hoped the settlement of the primary teachers' collective agreement would enable the government to focus more sharply on the needs of secondary education and find a solution to the impasse.

Union members also voted to continue industrial action.

For the next three weeks - the rest of Term 2 - PPTA members will not teach two year levels each day from Monday to Thursday, nor attend meetings or respond to emails outside regular school hours.

Union members who are not part of NCEA pilots will not do work related to NCEA changes, including engagement with the Ministry of Education and the NZ Qualifications Authority.

PPTA members will also not take part in any of their schools' extracurricular activities on Wednesday 21 June.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

The committee will soon decide if her failure to correct the record as soon as possible was deliberate.

Thu, Jun 8

'Heartbreaking': Auckland mums plea to save childcare centres

'Heartbreaking': Auckland mums plea to save childcare centres

Wayne Brown's final budget, released last week, retains the proposed cuts to the council's 10 ECE centres, which currently care for around 350 children.

Wed, Jun 7

High schools offering alternative qualifications to NCEA on the rise

High schools offering alternative qualifications to NCEA on the rise

Sun, Jun 4

2:35

English language schools call government levy unfair

English language schools call government levy unfair

Sun, Jun 4

Govt can't stop University of Otago cutting staff - Hipkins

Govt can't stop University of Otago cutting staff - Hipkins

Sat, Jun 3

2:11

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

Fri, Jun 2

1:12

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Man camps on Mt Hutt ski lift to get season's first tracks

1:02

Man camps on Mt Hutt ski lift to get season's first tracks

23 mins ago

Secondary teachers reject latest offer, strikes to continue

Secondary teachers reject latest offer, strikes to continue

27 mins ago

Wary Chiefs ensuring Reds don't snag second Super upset

Wary Chiefs ensuring Reds don't snag second Super upset

36 mins ago

Body of missing Whangārei man found in local park

Body of missing Whangārei man found in local park

52 mins ago

Lawyer wraps Prince Harry's hacking case by grilling ex-reporter

Lawyer wraps Prince Harry's hacking case by grilling ex-reporter

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6