Police concerned for welfare of missing Taupō man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Taupō.

Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police would like the public's help to track down 49-year-old Michael James Hill.

Hill was last seen on Wairakei Drive at about 11.30pm last night.

He was walking north towards the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5.

Livingstone said inquiries have established there were two people walking near Hill at the time.

These witnesses had previously been in the Wairakei BP service station.

"While we don’t believe these people were involved, they may have information that can assist with our enquiries so we would like to speak with them."

Hill was wearing a grey hoodie, green bush-style pants, a black watch and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about where Hill may be is urged to contact police.