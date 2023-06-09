World
Associated Press

Missing US woman's remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested

10:23am
Madeline Kingsbury.

Madeline Kingsbury. (Source: Minnesota Winona Police Department)

Authorities confirmed today that human remains found in a remote area of southern Minnesota are those of a woman who went missing in March and whose ex-boyfriend is jailed on suspicion of killing her.

Madeline Kingsbury, who would have turned 27 on June 1, was last seen on March 31 after dropping off her two young children at day care in Winona, a southeastern Minnesota city of about 26,000 residents that sits across the Mississippi River from Wisconsin. Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area along a gravel road near Mabel, about 74 kilometres south of Winona.

Police said at a news conference today that an autopsy confirmed the remains were Kingsbury's. They didn't reveal the cause of death.

A dirt road leading into a Minnesota farm

A dirt road leading into a Minnesota farm

“Unfortunately, while this discovery was not what we were hoping for, we are thankful to be able to bring Maddie home to her family,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said.

Kingsbury’s family said in a statement that they were “relieved” that her body was found, KTTC-TV reported.

“We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes,” the statement read.

Hours after the body was found, deputies arrested the 29-year-old father of Kingsbury's two children on suspicion of second-degree murder. He hasn't been formally charged yet and remains in jail.

Kingsbury's parents have been caring for the two children, ages 2 and 5, since she went missing.

Williams estimated that around 2,000 people had joined in the search for Kingsbury, and police investigated hundreds of tips.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

Key suspect in Natalee Holloway case extradited from Peru

Holloway’s mysterious disappearance in 2005 sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts.

8:15am

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

A jury was shown the nine minute clip which ended with Matiu Ratana, 54, being shot with an antique revolver at Croydon Custody Centre in September 2020.

7:17am

4:59

US Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dog toy dispute

US Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dog toy dispute

6:31am

4 toddlers critically wounded in French knife attack

4 toddlers critically wounded in French knife attack

5:15am

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

9:32pm

Aus man killed wife with sledgehammer, went drinking, jury told

Aus man killed wife with sledgehammer, went drinking, jury told

9:15pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Man camps on Mt Hutt ski lift to get season's first tracks

1:02

Man camps on Mt Hutt ski lift to get season's first tracks

21 mins ago

Secondary teachers reject latest offer, strikes to continue

Secondary teachers reject latest offer, strikes to continue

25 mins ago

Wary Chiefs ensuring Reds don't snag second Super upset

Wary Chiefs ensuring Reds don't snag second Super upset

35 mins ago

Body of missing Whangārei man found in local park

Body of missing Whangārei man found in local park

50 mins ago

Lawyer wraps Prince Harry's hacking case by grilling ex-reporter

Lawyer wraps Prince Harry's hacking case by grilling ex-reporter

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6