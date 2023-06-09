Michael Venus beaten in mixed doubles final at French Open

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus and Canadian partner Bianca Andreescu have lost the final of the mixed doubles at the French Open in straight sets.

Venus and Andresscu went down to Japan's Miyu Kato - who made headlines earlier in the major when she was disqualified from the French Open women's doubles - and Germany's Tim Puetz 4-6 6-4 (10-6) in the final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Puetz, who is Venus' old men's doubles partner, hailed his new teammate's resilience.

“Miyu, it is unbelievable what has happened in the past 10 days,” he said. “I hope this helps you. I am very, very happy to win.”

Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the women's doubles in the third round earlier in the week against after she hit a ball down the court between points, inadvertently striking a ball girl.

Chair umpire Alexandre Juge handed Kato a warning but Kato's opponents pointed out that the ball girl was sobbing.

After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the disqualification of Kato and Sutjiadi, leaving the Japanese player in tears.

Kato, who said later that she was penalised by Roland Garros and forfeited her prize money and points for the women's doubles competition, received plenty of backing from her fellow players.

"It's been challenging mentally after the disqualification. I want to thank everyone for the heartfelt messages of support," Kato said in her speech after the final.

"I was able to use all the positive energy so I could be here today. Thanks to Aldila and all the Indonesian fans. I'm doing my best so we can one day return and claim the women's doubles title.

"Lastly to Roland Garros, it's unfortunate about the disqualification. But I'm looking for a positive outcome for my appeal. So I can receive my points and prize money."

The Professional Tennis Players Association, which has 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on its executive committee, said the decision to default Kato and Sutjiadi was "unjustifiably disproportionate" and "unfair."