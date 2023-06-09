Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence addresses flip-flops on red carpet

9:40pm
Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of the thriller Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of the thriller Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jennifer Lawrence was unaware there was a "controversy" surrounding footwear on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads when she wore flip-flops to the premiere of the French thriller Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May and has now insisted that she was not making any sort of "political statement" with her fashion choice as she admitted that her shoes were simply "too big" in the first place.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "OK, thank you for bringing this up. I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn't. I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

The Causeway star went on to add that she had worn high heels as she made her way up to the red carpet but switched to flip flops for the cameras and reiterated that she was not making a statement with the move, noting that if she was trying to get a message across, it would have been "on purpose".

She added: "And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver. So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s*** if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow'. I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose!"

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

The pair, who wed in 2015, share a five-year-old daughter together.

Thu, Jun 8

Anna Shay, Netflix reality star and heiress, dies at 62

Anna Shay, Netflix reality star and heiress, dies at 62

Shay was a breakout star on the Netflix reality series Bling Empire.

Tue, Jun 6

Time to retire Stars Wars' Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill says

Time to retire Stars Wars' Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill says

Tue, Jun 6

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

Mon, Jun 5

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

Mon, Jun 5

Jonah Hill has first child with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill has first child with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar

Sun, Jun 4

Latest

Popular

41 mins ago

Warriors rout Raiders to spoil Croker celebration

Warriors rout Raiders to spoil Croker celebration

9:50pm

Blues end NSW Waratahs' season with big Eden Park win

Blues end NSW Waratahs' season with big Eden Park win

9:40pm

Jennifer Lawrence addresses flip-flops on red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence addresses flip-flops on red carpet

9:20pm

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law

8:57pm

One dead, two hospitalised after two-car crash near Whangārei

One dead, two hospitalised after two-car crash near Whangārei

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6