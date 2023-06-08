Politics

rnz.co.nz

Luxon tells Kiwis to 'have more babies', Willis defends 'joke'

5:33pm
The National Party's deputy leader Nicola Willis said today that leader Christopher Luxon's comments were "a joke".

The National Party's deputy leader Nicola Willis said today that leader Christopher Luxon's comments were "a joke". (Source: 1News)

National's deputy leader says Christopher Luxon was joking when he encouraged people to "have more babies".

Luxon was answering questions about New Zealand's immigration settings while outlining National's infrastructure policies in Christchurch yesterday.

"Immigration's always got to be linked to our economic agenda and our economic agenda says we need people.

"I mean, here's the deal, essentially New Zealand stopped replacing itself in 2016.

"I encourage all of you to go out there, have more babies if you wish, that would be helpful."

Speaking to reporters today, the party's deputy leader Nicola Willis was asked if she believed people needed to have more babies in New Zealand.

"No, that is the decision for individuals depending on their desires and their family circumstances. I think what you're referring to is a joke that Christopher Luxon made."

Willis said National would never be a party that told people what the right size for their family was.

"The National Party does not have a policy that we want to encourage women to change their decisions about their family size or change guidance to men for that matter either and to suggest otherwise is ridiculous.

"He made a joke."

Luxon's comments follow a spat between both major parties after the Labour's campaign chair Megan Woods likened National's prescriptions policy to the dystopian TV show and novel The Handmaid's Tale.

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland budget: Wayne Brown compromises on airport shares sale

Auckland budget: Wayne Brown compromises on airport shares sale

The mayor has hiked rates further and backed away from the plan to sell all of the council's airport shares in a new compromise proposal.

4:23pm

3:12

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

The under-fire Minister said the approximately $16,400 earned has been donated to charity.

2:27pm

Tinetti says she had 'absolutely no intention to mislead' Parliament

Tinetti says she had 'absolutely no intention to mislead' Parliament

1:37pm

Full video: Jan Tinetti faces grilling over whether she misled Parliament

Full video: Jan Tinetti faces grilling over whether she misled Parliament

12:34pm

Inquiry launched into Michael Wood's airport shares

Inquiry launched into Michael Wood's airport shares

12:03pm

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

9:29am

Latest

Popular

31 mins ago

Teen driver fled, called mum after allegedly hitting Aus schoolkids

Teen driver fled, called mum after allegedly hitting Aus schoolkids

5:33pm

Luxon tells Kiwis to 'have more babies', Willis defends 'joke'

Luxon tells Kiwis to 'have more babies', Willis defends 'joke'

5:14pm

Former X Factor Australia contestant charged with murdering baby

Former X Factor Australia contestant charged with murdering baby

4:48pm

2 teens arrested after Cambridge store broken into with axes

2 teens arrested after Cambridge store broken into with axes

4:27pm

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6