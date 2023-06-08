Football
Lionel Messi to join Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS

7:25am
PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Associated Press)

Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer.

After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision today to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global football icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

That likely will soon change. One of Inter Miami's owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It was widely believed that Messi eventually would choose to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following fellow great and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to a nation where some clubs now are funded by the state’s sovereign wealth fund. Going back to Barcelona, a storied franchise that he spent most of his career with, was another possibility.

But in the end, he made the call that surprised many. Messi is joining MLS.

