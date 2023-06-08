World
Associated Press

Hawaii's second largest volcano begins erupting again

6:19am
An eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

An eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. (Source: Associated Press)

Kilauea, the second-largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting today after a three-month pause, US Geological Survey officials said.

The survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that a glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the Halema’uma’u crater in the summit caldera.

The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor's surface, the observatory said.

Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started yesterday, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

An eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

An eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. (Source: Associated Press)

All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status, and the aviation colour code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted from September 2021 until last December. For about two weeks in December, Hawaii’s biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, also was erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island.

After a short pause, Kilauea began erupting again in January. That eruption lasted for 61 days, ending in March.

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

WorldNorth AmericaNatural DisastersSciencePacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Shooting of Black mum came after years of threats from neighbour

Shooting of Black mum came after years of threats from neighbour

The accused, Susan Louise Lorincz, frequently called neighbourhood children vile names and antagonised them.

8:48am

Funeral home owner allegedly sprayed insecticide at cops during Jan 6

Funeral home owner allegedly sprayed insecticide at cops during Jan 6

He also allegedly pushed a photographer documenting the violence down the stairs.

8:22am

Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US

Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US

6:40am

Former Vice President Mike Pence announces 2024 bid for top job

Former Vice President Mike Pence announces 2024 bid for top job

6:00am

8 workers at drug cartel call centre killed after trying to quit

8 workers at drug cartel call centre killed after trying to quit

2:42pm

Two dead after shooting at US graduation ceremony

Two dead after shooting at US graduation ceremony

1:38pm

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

20 mins ago

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

Jan Tinetti to face senior MPs on false statements today

24 mins ago

Auckland budget: Councillors 'a bunch of drips' - ex-Waitakere mayor

7:13

Auckland budget: Councillors 'a bunch of drips' - ex-Waitakere mayor

37 mins ago

Doctor suspended over prescribing drugs not approved for humans

Doctor suspended over prescribing drugs not approved for humans

49 mins ago

IOC recommends terminating boxing body's Olympic status

IOC recommends terminating boxing body's Olympic status

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6