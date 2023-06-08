Rugby
Associated Press

French prop to miss Rugby World Cup after jail sentence

12:15pm
Mohamed Haouas.

Mohamed Haouas. (Source: Getty)

France prop Mohamed Haouas will not be included in France's Rugby World Cup team this year after he was convicted of domestic violence.

France coach Fabien Galthie said he informed Haouas of his decision.

"We talked and I listened to him. I told him he wouldn't be selected. He told me he understood and apologised to the players and staff," Galthie said.

Haouas was sentenced to one year in jail last week for being violent against his wife in the southern city of Montpellier but will remain free.

The French Rugby Federation said Haouas' behaviour was "unacceptable and incompatible with the representation of our nation at international level."

Haouas has 16 caps since his France debut in 2020. He appeared only once in the Six Nations this year because of a red card.

France hosts the World Cup in September and is one of the title favourites.

RugbyRugby World Cup

