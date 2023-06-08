Drone footage shows extent of damage after Ukrainian dam collapse

Drone footage has shown the extent of flooding in Kherson's Korabel district after the collapse of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam.

Ukrainian emergency workers cruised along the flooded streets to assist trapped civilians.

Officials said about 22,000 people live in areas at risk of flooding in Russian-controlled areas on the eastern side of the river.

Sixteen thousand people live in the most critical zone in Ukrainian-held territory on the western side, areas like those evacuated yesterday.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area Moscow has controlled for more than a year.

Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area, where the river separates the two sides.