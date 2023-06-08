Dog owners warned to take care after rise of attacks on beach wildlife

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is warning dog owners to be wary of their furry friends along the coastline this winter to curb an increase in attacks on wildlife.

In the last six months alone, several yellow eyed and little blue penguins have been killed in dog attacks.

As seal season approaches, more relaxed rules for dogs on beaches could also mean more surprise interactions.

It is not uncommon to find seals, penguins and seabirds on our beaches and coastal or bush trails, but when it comes to an inquisitive dog, DOC science advisor Laura Boden said that can be a major problem.

"A sniffing dog can actually destroy a dotterel nest without even realising it, they can scare the adults away from a nest... a fur seal pup smells really good to a dog."

DOC and PD Insurance's Lead the Way programme was aimed at encouraging owners to prevent this happening.

Every year, DOC received about 300 calls related to dogs.

"That can range from dogs being in places they shouldn't be – so like, national parks, offshore islands, other conservation areas, right through to dogs harassing or injuring wildlife and some of those wind up being fatal."

Boden admitted they did not have a good handle on national numbers, but there were about 10 fatal wildlife incidents a year reported to the Massey University vet lab due to dog attacks.

Last year in Auckland there were 25 dog attacks on native wildlife – six of them fatal, killing native weka, kiwi, oystercatchers and godwits. But that was just a fraction of what was really going on.

"In the last six months there has been a whole spate of little blue penguins killed by dogs in different places, five in the Nelson Tasman area in the same amount of months," said Boden.

A weka taking a stroll. (Source: istock.com)

The lockdown puppy boom could be responsible for more incidents.

"It was a great time because you're at home to actually spend the time with the pup. So you know, possibly a lot more dog owners out there that might not have been originally, and so just more more dogs being walked."

Injured animals were often sent to zoos or wildlife hospitals to rehabilitate. Some were sent to Kelly Tarlton's in Auckland, where dogs Buster and Bert were demonstrating what safe practice looked like on the beach to protect all kinds of creatures.

Canine behaviour consultant Maria Alomajan said dog owners needed to be aware that the beach was a shared space - a good start was heading out with a checklist of tools.

"I've got my short lead, plus a long line, I've got treats and a poo bag and I've got some water."

It was important to check the coast is clear before ditching the lead, she said.

The owner can decide whether to use a short or long lead - the golden rule is about 20 metres between dogs and wildlife.

But the biggest thing owners can do to prevent an incident was to take away their own distractions.

"Don't be drinking your coffee and talking to your friend - be mindful and present of what your dog is doing.

"So, if your dog stops and looks alert and puts their nose in the air or puts their nose to the ground, that is the time for you to then recall your dog."

Another important tip was to keep treats on-hand for a diversion.

With winter underway, seal season is also in full swing - they can end up pretty much anywhere, on the beach, backyard, even in a carwash. That was a tempting sight for our four-legged friends, so now was the time to be extra vigilant as winter means more relaxed rules for dogs on beaches.

By Louise Ternouth for rnz.co.nz