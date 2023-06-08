World
Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US

6:40am
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest today, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

While Canadian officials asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people, air quality with what the US rates as hazardous levels of pollution extended into central New York, massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as Virginia and Indiana, affecting millions of people.

“I can taste the air,” Dr Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, which was enveloped in an amber pall. The smoke, he later said by phone, even made him a bit dizzy.

In Baltimore, where officials warned residents to stay indoors when possible, Debbie Funk sported a blue surgical mask as she and her husband, Jack Hughes, took their daily walk around Fort McHenry, a national monument overlooking the Patapsco River. The air hung thick over the water, obscuring the horizon as distant ships pushed slowly through the haze.

“I walked outside this morning, and it was like a waft of smoke,” said Funk, who said the couple had considered skipping the walk but wanted some exercise.

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City.

Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the nation's worst wildfire season ever. It started early on drier-than-usual ground and accelerated very quickly, exhausting firefighting resources across the country, fire and environmental officials said.

Smoke from the blazes in various parts of the country has been lapping into the US since last month but intensified with a recent spate of fires in Quebec, where more than 100 were burning and considered out of control yesterday.

Across the border, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned the public to “prepare for this over the long haul," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents to limit outdoor activities as much as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration paused some flights bound for LaGuardia Airport and slowed planes to Newark Liberty because the smoke was limiting visibility. The smoke also was contributing to delayed arrivals at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

