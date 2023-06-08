Auckland budget debate may last days, Wayne Brown says

Mayor Wayne Brown says debate on his final budget proposal could take several days, as three councillors with perceived conflicts of interest in Auckland Airport say they'll vote on whether to sell the council's shareholding.

An extraordinary meeting of the governing body began at 10am this morning, with all councillors in attendance at Auckland's town hall.

"This is a very hard budget and I want to ensure we work through the processes robustly," the mayor said.

"It may end up taking a couple of days. I've got no problem with that. We'll simply adjourn to another day. But I'm also encouraging everyone to make the best use of their time."

It came ahead of the vote on Brown's final budget proposal and the potential sale of airport shares. The council owns 18% of the airport as its biggest single shareholder.

The mayor has said the shares are worth about $2.2 billion and argues selling them is preferential to raising rates or cutting more services. That decision has sparked drama as councillors re-examine their financial holdings in the airport.

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa councillor Julie Fairey said she had been cleared by the Auditor-General to participate and vote on the fate of the council's airport shares.

Fairey's husband, suspended-transport minister Michael Wood, sparked scandal after it was revealed he held shares in Auckland Airport despite holding a portfolio that oversaw its operations. He had been instructed 12 times to sell the shares.

"The shares my spouse holds - noting it's a very small shareholding - are in the process of being disposed of," the councillor said today.

"I have now received written advice from the office of the Auditor-General and from council's legal team that, in their view, my situation does not represent a conflict of interest - as I cannot reasonably expect financial loss or gain from these decisions and that I am, therefore, able to participate under the act.

"The budget votes today are the most significant decisions I have had the opportunity to vote on so far. To that end, I will be participating in the meeting on all items today."

North Shore councillor Chris Darby and Albany councillor Wayne Walker also said they would vote on the airport shares after receiving advice from the Auditor-General.

Darby said his wife holds shares in the airport via a managed portfolio.

Walker's involvement in shares relates to a family trust that holds $3 million in airport shares, which the councillor said he does not benefit from.