World
Associated Press

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

30 mins ago
A motorbike escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, collided with Helen Holland.

A motorbike escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, collided with Helen Holland. (Source: Getty)

A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation today over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer's vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.

Helen Holland, 81, was hit in west London on May 10. She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the constable was told a criminal investigation was underway for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries". He said she was using a pedestrian crossing when she was struck by the motorcycle.

Sophie, who is the wife of Prince Edward, King Charles III's younger brother, has said she was “deeply saddened” that Holland died.

