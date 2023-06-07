World
Associated Press

Two dead after shooting at US graduation ceremony

1:38pm
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation.

Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation. (Source: Associated Press)

Two people were killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony at a theatre in Virginia's capital, local police said.

Police also said a 19-year-old who was in custody will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

At least 12 others were injured or treated for anxiety due to the mayhem.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36.

Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims. Police recovered multiple handguns.

Officers inside the theatre heard gunfire and radioed to police stationed outside, who found multiple victims, Edwards said.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community.

"This should not be happening anywhere," Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theatre and adjacent to the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards.

Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards. (Source: Associated Press)

School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were exiting the theatre when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.

"That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building," Young said.

"It materialised in a stampede," he said.

According to police spokeswoman Tracy Walker, two people were treated for falls; one juvenile was struck by a car and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening; and 9 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries or anxiety.

As he heard the gunshots and then sirens, neighbour John Willard, 69, stepped onto the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment to see what was happening below. He saw students fleeing in their graduation outfits and parents hugging children.

"There was one poor woman in front of the apartment block next to ours who was wailing and crying," Willard said, adding that the scene left him deeply saddened.

Edythe Payne was helping her daughter sell flowers outside the theatre to students as they left the ceremony. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting caused a panic on nearby Main Street, which was packed with people at the time.

