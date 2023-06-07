Health
AAP

Traumatic miscarriage case triggers hospital review

14 mins ago
A hospital bed in an empty corridor of a hospital.

A hospital bed in an empty corridor of a hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Allegations by a woman who says she was traumatised by her treatment after a miscarriage have sparked a review at a major Queensland hospital.

Nikkole Southwell, who was 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child in April, told The Courier-Mail paramedics placed the fetus into a biohazard bag on the way to Ipswich Hospital.

The Fernvale woman said she had to sit in the hospital waiting room holding the bag with sheets around her waist.

Health Minister Shannon Fentiman has intervened and ordered a review.

"This is a heartbreaking situation and I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Ms Southwell and her family," Fentiman said.

"There is a review under way, and I look forward to receiving all recommendations from the review".

Southwell said she was also treated on a hospital bed smeared with another patient's blood.

She alleged hospital staff used her partner's phone torch rather than the appropriate medical equipment during an examination before she was discharged.

"I lost my baby and my dignity was taken," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I felt like my baby meant nothing while it sat in the top of my handbag in a biohazard bag for all to see".

Fentiman, who was only recently given the health portfolio after a cabinet reshuffle, said women's health was one of her top priorities.

"I want to ensure that women right across Queensland have access to appropriate and compassionate care," she said.

Liberal National health spokesperson Ros Bates described Southwell's treatment as harrowing while at the same time defending the hospital's "poor doctors and nurses".

"Any family to go through the loss of a child in such circumstances is shocking," Bates said.

"Those poor doctors and nurses at Ipswich Hospital which has been under-resourced for years. That ED ... that looks like a war zone - it needed to be upgraded years ago".

"Certainly, there has to be an analysis of what happened. There will be a root cause analysis done, and the hospital will conduct an investigation as to whether or not they need to change their processes to ensure that that doesn't happen again".

West Moreton Health chief executive Hannah Bloch said senior clinicians would lead an internal review expected to take at least 30 days.

"We are truly sorry to hear of Nicole's experience with our service here at Ipswich Hospital's emergency department," she said.

"It is taken extremely seriously and we offer our apologies for the experience that Nicole has had within our service.

"Compassionate care is something that we strive to achieve and to hear on this occasion that has not been Southwell's experience is very upsetting".

Review recommendations are expected to be released publicly when the investigation has concluded.

WorldAustraliaHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

The 55-year-old was released from prison after an inquiry heard new scientific evidence following her 2003 conviction for the deaths of her four children.

12:54pm

Watch: Crews work to rescue tangled humpback whale in NSW

Watch: Crews work to rescue tangled humpback whale in NSW

Aerial footage showed rescuers had their work cut out for them.

7:55pm

0:35

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

4:33pm

0:22

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

Tue, Jun 6

Kahlua and Coke: How Kathleen Folbigg spent first night free

Kahlua and Coke: How Kathleen Folbigg spent first night free

Tue, Jun 6

Rogue shopping trolley rolls away with Sydney bandits' stolen cash

Rogue shopping trolley rolls away with Sydney bandits' stolen cash

Mon, Jun 5

0:37

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Asbestos warning, marine exclusion zone after Wellington fire

0:14

Asbestos warning, marine exclusion zone after Wellington fire

13 mins ago

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

0:24

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

14 mins ago

Traumatic miscarriage case triggers hospital review

Traumatic miscarriage case triggers hospital review

15 mins ago

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

3:57

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

44 mins ago

South Island ski field operators celebrate snow dump

0:49

South Island ski field operators celebrate snow dump

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6