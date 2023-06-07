Those near Wellington fire asked to close windows amid asbestos risk

Residents near Wellington's Shelly Bay are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution due to the risk of asbestos in the air following a fire.

Fire crews have battled since 3am to extinguish a large warehouse fire. The 50m x 40m structure was derelict.

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from across the harbour.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no people unaccounted for and no evacuations.

Incident controller Martin Wilby said the risk of asbestos was low due to the site being wet, but if it dries during the day there is a chance it might get into the smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven trucks were used at the scene. Crews continue to keep it wet to dampen down the building and reduce smoke.

They are expected to remain throughout the day, alongside a fire investigator.