New Zealand
1News

Those near Wellington fire asked to close windows amid asbestos risk

9:06am

Residents near Wellington's Shelly Bay are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution due to the risk of asbestos in the air following a fire.

Fire crews have battled since 3am to extinguish a large warehouse fire. The 50m x 40m structure was derelict.

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from across the harbour.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no people unaccounted for and no evacuations.

Incident controller Martin Wilby said the risk of asbestos was low due to the site being wet, but if it dries during the day there is a chance it might get into the smoke.

Seven trucks were used at the scene. Crews continue to keep it wet to dampen down the building and reduce smoke.

They are expected to remain throughout the day, alongside a fire investigator.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kāpiti teacher raises funds to save her voice and mind

Kāpiti teacher raises funds to save her voice and mind

Joan Ashcroft was diagnosed with non-fluent aphasia in 2021. Now, her family is trying to get her treatment in the US that could save her brain.

6:33am

Wellington awarded $650k for cycleway network

Wellington awarded $650k for cycleway network

The capital's cycleways have been recognised by the Bloomberg Initiative for Cycling Infrastructure.

Tue, Jun 6

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

Mon, Jun 5

Subway 'working with teams' after recycling bin blunder

Subway 'working with teams' after recycling bin blunder

Sun, Jun 4

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

Sun, Jun 4

Porirua Lotto player takes home $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Porirua Lotto player takes home $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Sun, Jun 4

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

19 mins ago

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

32 mins ago

Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid, swipes at Trump

Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid, swipes at Trump

48 mins ago

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

1:21

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

11:57am

Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway

0:16

Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6