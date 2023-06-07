Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

Primary teachers have voted to accept the latest Ministry of Education collective agreement offer.

In a statement this morning, NZEI Te Riu Roa said the offer was the fourth put to teachers.

It followed a long negotiation campaign which included the largest education strike in this country's history.

The settlement includes a six percent pay increase in July, with two further increases, and it also includes a lump sum payment of $3000 to be paid next month, plus an additional $1500 for union members.

Striking teachers marching through Wellington on May 10. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Classroom release times have been increased from 10 to 25 hours per term and mileage allowances have gone up.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said it was a huge win, as work demands on teachers have sky-rocketed in the last couple of decades.

