New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

7:49am

Primary teachers have voted to accept the latest Ministry of Education collective agreement offer.

In a statement this morning, NZEI Te Riu Roa said the offer was the fourth put to teachers.

It followed a long negotiation campaign which included the largest education strike in this country's history.

The settlement includes a six percent pay increase in July, with two further increases, and it also includes a lump sum payment of $3000 to be paid next month, plus an additional $1500 for union members.

Striking teachers marching through Wellington on May 10.

Striking teachers marching through Wellington on May 10. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Classroom release times have been increased from 10 to 25 hours per term and mileage allowances have gone up.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said it was a huge win, as work demands on teachers have sky-rocketed in the last couple of decades.

More to come

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

BREAKING

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Police said SH2 was currently blocked while the scene is cleared.

6 mins ago

Fire crews battling huge warehouse blaze in Wellington

Fire crews battling huge warehouse blaze in Wellington

Crews arrived to battle the blaze just before 3am.

7:23am

0:14

Kāpiti teacher raises funds to save her voice and mind

Kāpiti teacher raises funds to save her voice and mind

6:33am

As vitamins and minerals soar in sales, are they worth the hype?

As vitamins and minerals soar in sales, are they worth the hype?

5:40am

3:50

Meet the man who started a yuzu orchard without even tasting it

Meet the man who started a yuzu orchard without even tasting it

5:18am

4:01

Repeat supermarket thief steals 31 whole steaks as crime soars

Repeat supermarket thief steals 31 whole steaks as crime soars

5:00am

0:42

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

BREAKING

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

21 mins ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

31 mins ago

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

56 mins ago

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

7:49am

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

3:08

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6