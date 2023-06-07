Politics
AAP

New Zealand, Fiji leaders finalise defence agreement

3:13pm

New Zealand and Fiji are finalising a defence agreement that will increase engagement between the two countries' militaries and help build capacity and skills in the Fiji Defence Force, Fiji's prime minister says.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told media in Wellington, where he is meeting senior NZ government officials including the prime minister and opposition leader, the agreement would be finalised next week.

"The agreement will allow defence officials to undertake engagement in different areas including capacity building and upskilling and exposure to new technologies, interoperability and technical support among others," he said on Wednesday.

The agreement comes as NZ, Australia and their partners seek to deter Pacific Islands nations from forming security ties with China, which last year struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

In May, the US and Papua New Guinea signed a defence co-operation agreement and a maritime surveillance deal.

Australia is negotiating a security treaty with PNG and signed another such deal with Vanuatu, although both deals have been delayed.

NZ last year signed a partnership statement with Fiji, agreeing to work more closely in areas such as security, protecting shared interests and economic resilience.

Concern about becoming embroiled in strategic competition between the US and China is emerging as a domestic political issue in PNG and Vanuatu.

Regional leaders have also raised concerns about the possible militarisation of the Pacific.

Chris Hipkins presents Sitiveni Rabuka with an All Blacks jersey

Chris Hipkins presents Sitiveni Rabuka with an All Blacks jersey (Source: 1News)

Rabuka said the region would only need to worry about militarisation if diplomacy and common neighbourly discussions failed.

"I am sure we can continue our neighbourly co-operation and keep away discussions of other military interests in the region," he said.

Rabuka and NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met earlier on Wednesday in private to discuss matters including economic ties, climate change and Fiji's recovery from climate change.

Hipkins reiterated the need for regions to work together.

"We know we are stronger when we combine our collective efforts and focus on Pacific regionalism and the priorities of the blue Pacific continent," he said at the joint press conference.

New ZealandPacific IslandsPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

The prime minister faced heated questions in the House over the issue.

15 mins ago

3:57

Michael Wood should be removed from Cabinet - Luxon

Michael Wood should be removed from Cabinet - Luxon

It comes after the Transport Minister was stood down over his failure declare shares in Auckland Airport.

9:13am

7:16

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

5:21pm

Govt to outlaw 'enticing' vape flavour names like cotton candy

Govt to outlaw 'enticing' vape flavour names like cotton candy

Tue, Jun 6

2:22

Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet update after Wood stood down

Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet update after Wood stood down

Tue, Jun 6

Luxon: Hipkins 'soft and weak' over Wood's shares scandal

Luxon: Hipkins 'soft and weak' over Wood's shares scandal

Tue, Jun 6

3:53

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Asbestos warning, marine exclusion zone after Wellington fire

0:14

Asbestos warning, marine exclusion zone after Wellington fire

12 mins ago

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

0:24

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

13 mins ago

Traumatic miscarriage case triggers hospital review

Traumatic miscarriage case triggers hospital review

15 mins ago

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

3:57

Michael Wood reminded to sell airport shares 12 times

43 mins ago

South Island ski field operators celebrate snow dump

0:49

South Island ski field operators celebrate snow dump

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6