Football
Associated Press

Karim Benzema becomes Saudi football league's latest star

10:29am
Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Associated Press)

Karim Benzema has become the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia after signing with the national champion Al-Ittihad this morning.

Benzema, who left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games, is set to play against his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January.

Al-Ittihad posted a video on Twitter of Benzema signing a contract until 2026, although the club did not disclose any financial details.

“I am excited to see you in Jeddah,” the French striker said in the video.

The 35-year-old Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009 and won a club record 25 titles, including five Champions League trophies.

His last season with Madrid saw him captain the team to victory in the Copa del Rey final but Madrid finished second to Barcelona in the Spanish league and lost in the semifinals of the Champions League.

He bid farewell to the fans after scoring in his final Madrid game on Monday, a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Al-Ittihad, from the port city of Jeddah, won its first Saudi league title since 2009 last month after overhauling Ronaldo's Al-Nassr from the capital city of Riyadh, which had led for much of the season.

Benzema will be by far the best-known player in a squad which relied heavily this season on Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, the league's top scorer. The team is coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, who previously coached Wolverhampton and Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lionel Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos

Lionel Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos

Disrespectful PSG supporters booed Messi when the Parc des Princes announcer read his name on a warm evening.

Sun, Jun 4

Barcelona wins Women's Champions League with stunning comeback

Barcelona wins Women's Champions League with stunning comeback

Barcelona earned its second league crown — the first was in 2021 — from its fourth final since 2019 in front of 33,147 fans, a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands.

Sun, Jun 4

Man City beats Man United in FA Cup final, hopes to make treble

Man City beats Man United in FA Cup final, hopes to make treble

Sun, Jun 4

Another 250k FIFA World Cup tickets to go on sale

Another 250k FIFA World Cup tickets to go on sale

Fri, Jun 2

Court seeking arrest of Brazilian football star

Court seeking arrest of Brazilian football star

Wed, May 31

NZ U20 World Cup dream crushed by USA

NZ U20 World Cup dream crushed by USA

Wed, May 31

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

Kathleen Folbigg enjoying life as 'forever free woman'

19 mins ago

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

32 mins ago

Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid, swipes at Trump

Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid, swipes at Trump

48 mins ago

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

1:21

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

11:57am

Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway

0:16

Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6