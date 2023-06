Fire crews are battling to extinguish a large warehouse fire in Wellington's Shelly Bay this morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 3am where a 40x50m warehouse was on fire.

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from across the harbour.

FENZ said there were no people unaccounted for and no evacuations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and crews are expected to be dampening down the blaze for some time.