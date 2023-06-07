World
Associated Press

Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency

7:44am
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed overnight, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow has controlled for more than a year, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area.

It was not possible to reconcile the conflicting claims.

Russian and Ukrainian officials used terms like “ecological disaster” and “terrorist act” to describe the torrent of water gushing through the broken dam and beginning to empty an upstream reservoir that is one of the world's largest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ahead of an emergency Security Council meeting, called it a “monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe” and “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

The environmental and social consequences quickly became clear as homes, streets, and businesses flooded downstream, and emergency crews began evacuations.

Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine.

Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials monitored water for cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and authorities expressed concern about drinking water supplies in both Ukrainian and Russian-controlled areas.

In the downstream city of Kherson, angry residents cursed as they tried to preserve their pets and belongings. A woman who gave her name only as Tetyana waded through thigh-deep water to reach her flooded house and rescue her dogs.

They were standing on any dry surface they could find, but one pregnant dog was missing.

“It’s a nightmare,” she kept repeating, declining to give her full name.

Both Russian and Ukrainian authorities brought in trains and buses to move residents to safety. About 25,000 people in Russian-controlled areas and 17,000 in Ukrainian-held territory should be evacuated, Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor Viktoriia Lytvynova said on Ukrainian television. Neither side reported any deaths or injuries.

A satellite photo Tuesday morning by Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press showed more than 600 meters missing from the wall of the 1950s-era dam.

The dam break, long feared by both sides, added a stunning new dimension to Russia’s war, now in its 16th month. Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counteroffensive in patches along more than 1,000 kilometres of the front line in the east and south.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

Helen Holland, 81, was hit in west London on May 10. She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

29 mins ago

Prince Harry says tabloids destroyed childhood in court appearance

Prince Harry says tabloids destroyed childhood in court appearance

The Duke of Sussex became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in more than a century.

7:16am

4:44

Prince Harry gets his day in court against UK tabloids

Prince Harry gets his day in court against UK tabloids

9:55pm

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

6:18pm

0:19

'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German drug dealer

'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German drug dealer

9:07am

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Tue, Jun 6

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

19 mins ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

29 mins ago

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

55 mins ago

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

7:49am

BREAKING

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

3:08

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6