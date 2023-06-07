Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid, swipes at Trump

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie wasted no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign today, calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog" and arguing that he's the only one who can stop him.

Christie began his run with a town hall in New Hampshire.

The former governor and federal prosecutor ran for president and lost to Trump in 2016 and went on to become a close off-and-on adviser before breaking with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.

Now that Trump is trying again for the White House, Christie is out to do everything in his power to deny him. After criticising other Republican primary rivals for being afraid to directly challenge Trump, Christie made clear that he had no such concerns.

“The person I am talking about, who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong — but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right — is Donald Trump," he told a small, mostly friendly crowd at Saint Anselm College.

“A lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog is not a leader,” Christie said, saying Trump “made us smaller by dividing us even further and pitting us one against the other.”

Republican Presidential candidate former, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waves to guests during his introduction at a gathering. (Source: Associated Press)

But he also said President Joe Biden “is doing the same thing, just on the other side”. He noted that he'd known Biden for decades and said the president is “out of his depth” because “he’s not the guy he used to be,” referencing the 80-year-old Biden's advanced age.

But Christie's chief target was Trump.

“There’s a big argument in our country right now about whether character matters, and we have leaders who have shown us over and over again that not only are they devoid of character, they don’t care,” Christie said.

“We can’t dismiss the question of character anymore, everybody. If we do, we get what we deserve, and we will have to own it.”

Christie enters a growing primary field that already includes Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Former Vice President Mike Pence will be formally launching his own campaign in Iowa tomorrow.

The former governor, who has known Trump for nearly 20 years, has had a complicated friendship with the former developer and reality TV star.

At times, he was one of Trump’s closest advisers: He was on the shortlist to serve as Trump’s vice president, oversaw Trump’s early White House transition efforts, said he was offered — and turned down — multiple Cabinet positions, and helped Trump prepare for each of his general election debates in 2016 and 2020. (It was during those debate preparations that Christie believes he caught Covid-19, landing him in intensive care.)

But Christie also clashed with Trump at times and has described the former president’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden as a breaking point.

In appearances and interviews, Christie says he was “incredibly disappointed and disillusioned” by Trump’s refusal to concede, which culminated in his followers’ violent storming of the Capitol on January 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.