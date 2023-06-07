World
Associated Press

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

54 mins ago
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses for a photo in New York in 1981.

Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses for a photo in New York in 1981. (Source: Associated Press)

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on The Girl from Ipanema made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83.

Musician Paul Ricci, a family friend, confirmed that she had died. He did not provide additional details.

Born in Salvador, Bahia and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Gilberto became an overnight, unexpected superstar in 1964, thanks to knowing just enough English to be recruited by the makers of Getz/Gilberto, the classic bossa nova album featuring saxophonist Stan Getz and her then-husband, singer-songwriter-guitarist João Gilberto.

The Girl from Ipanema, the wistful ballad written by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America. But Getz/Gilberto producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English language vocals.

In a 2002 interview with friends posted on her web site. Astrud Gilberto remembered her husband saying he had a surprise for her at the recording studio.

“I begged him to tell me what it was, but he adamantly refused, and would just say: ‘Wait and see ...’ Later on, while rehearsing with Stan, as they were in the midst of going over the song The Girl from Ipanema, Joao casually asked me to join in, and sing a chorus in English, after he had just sung the first chorus in Portuguese. So, I did just that,” she explained.

“When we were finished performing the song, Joao turned to Stan, and said something like: ‘Tomorrow Astrud sing on record… What do you think?’ Stan was very receptive, in fact very enthusiastic; he said it was a great idea. The rest, of course, as one would say, ‘is history.’”

Astrud Gilberto sings The Girl from Ipanema in a light, affectless style that influenced Sade and Suzanne Vega among others, as if she had already moved on to other matters. But her words, translated from the Portuguese by Norman Gimbel, would be remembered like few others from the era.

WorldNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

The man was questioned in 1987 but was never charged.

19 mins ago

Microsoft fined $33m for illegally collecting children's data

Microsoft fined $33m for illegally collecting children's data

The US Federal Trade Commission charged the tech giant with gathering the data on Xbox video game consoles.

9:25pm

First man to break 100m 10-second barrier dies

First man to break 100m 10-second barrier dies

9:05pm

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

11:39am

Lab-shepherd mix Zoey secures world's longest dog tongue record

Lab-shepherd mix Zoey secures world's longest dog tongue record

11:07am

Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia dies in prison

Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia dies in prison

10:32am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

19 mins ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

US man admits to strangling, dumping woman's body 3 decades ago

29 mins ago

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

UK police motorcyclist under investigation over royal escort crash

54 mins ago

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl from Ipanema, dead at 83

7:49am

BREAKING

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

3:08

Primary teachers strike pay deal with Ministry of Education

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6