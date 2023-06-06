World
Associated Press

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

43 mins ago

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine they control, alerting residents further along the Dnipro River to evacuate and warning of flooding downstream.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram that the Kakhovka dam had been blown up, and called for residents of 10 villages on the river's right bank and parts of the city of Kherson downriver to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances, and leave.

The ministry also cautioned against possible disinformation.

Footage from what appeared to be a monitoring camera overlooking the dam that was circulating on social media purported to show a flash, explosion and breakage of the dam.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram that "the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror". He warned that water will reach "critical levels" within five hours.

Zelensky moved to convene an emergency meeting of the country's security and defence council following the dam explosion, the council's secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, and last October Zelensky predicted that Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russian air target on the frontline near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russian air target on the frontline near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Authorities, experts and residents have for months expressed concerns about water flows through — and over — the Kakhovka dam.

In February, water levels were so low that many feared a meltdown at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam.

By mid-May, after heavy rains and snow melt, water levels rose beyond normal levels, flooding nearby villages. Satellite images showed water washing over damaged sluice gates.

Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro River, which runs from its northern border with Belarus down to the Black Sea and is crucial for the entire country's drinking water and power supply.

The Kakhovka dam — the one furthest downstream in the Kherson region — is controlled by Russian forces.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German drug dealer

'Very last warning' for 82-year-old German drug dealer

The retired seaman was found guilty of selling marijuana to improve his meagre $1,411 monthly pension despite 24 previous convictions.

9:07am

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple's second child.

6:51am

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

Mon, Jun 5

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Mon, Jun 5

No breakthrough in NATO-Turkey talks about Sweden joining

No breakthrough in NATO-Turkey talks about Sweden joining

Mon, Jun 5

Prince Harry prepares to take on British tabloid publisher in court

Prince Harry prepares to take on British tabloid publisher in court

Sun, Jun 4

Latest

Popular

43 mins ago

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

0:19

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

5:36pm

Contaminated material found at Nelson beach being investigated

Contaminated material found at Nelson beach being investigated

5:21pm

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

4:53pm

Stevenson: Chiefs looking to 'right a few wrongs' against Reds

Stevenson: Chiefs looking to 'right a few wrongs' against Reds

4:33pm

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

0:22

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6