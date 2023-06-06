World
Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

23 mins ago
Dingos are also known to rubbish bags and take food from picnic tables.

Dingos are also known to rubbish bags and take food from picnic tables. (Source: istock.com)

A dingo responsible for two separate attacks on children at a popular national park in Western Australia has been destroyed.

A four-year-old boy was bitten on the leg on Saturday at Dales Campground in Karijini National Park, in WA's north.

The boy was taken by his family to Tom Price Hospital.

The WA Parks and Wildlife Service said the attack happened in the same section of the campground where a two-year-old boy was set upon by a dingo in April.

The toddler suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The areas where both attacks happened were closed to visitors on Monday, but they will reopen on Tuesday after the dog was humanely killed.

"The decision to destroy a dangerous animal is always a last resort, however the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour exhibited by this dingo over recent months was putting the safety of visitors at risk," authorities said.

West Australia Premier Mark McGowan in April praised the bravery of the four-year-old's mother after she fought off the dingo that attacked her son.

The local government in the coastal town of Karratha warned visitors earlier this year that dingoes were frequently seen in Karijini and other popular national parks, and the animals could raid rubbish bags and take food from picnic tables.

