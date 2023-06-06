World
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

19 mins ago
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. (Source: Associated Press)

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple's second child.

The couple's eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,'' the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.''

August Brooksbank touching the head of his brother Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

August Brooksbank touching the head of his brother Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. (Source: Associated Press)

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother's head.

She captioned her post: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."

