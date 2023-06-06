Police speak with 'person of interest' over Kaikohe woman's death

Police are speaking with a "person of interest" after the death of a 71-year-old woman in a home invasion in Northland last week.

Linda Woods died during the incident at her Taraire St home in Kaikohe last Thursday.

Today, there was high police activity at another home on the same street, with officers taping off the property and setting up a tent.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said they were carrying out a search warrant and are "currently speaking with a person of interest".

Police had previously said they believed the incident was "sexually motivated", and there had been a "pattern of odd occurrences at the property" recently.

Woods has been remembered as "a treasured member of the family" who tried to help others in the house at the time of the incident.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

Woods is lying state about five houses away. Mourners are coming and going from her home, with some going to the nearby property to see what's happening.