New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

MBIE blocks staff from using AI technology

54 mins ago
The ministry was worried staff could put sensitive information into the technology which could later resurface.

The ministry was worried staff could put sensitive information into the technology which could later resurface. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has banned staff from using artificial intelligence technology such as ChatGPT — citing data and privacy risks.

Similar action has been taken overseas by a number of large banks and technology companies, including Apple and Samsung.

New Zealand remains without government-wide rules or guidelines for ministries and agencies' use of artificial intelligence.

Privacy concerns prompt proceed with caution warning

Documents show that in March, MBIE blocked staff access to a number of AI tools including OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The ministry was worried staff could put sensitive information into the technology which could later resurface.

MBIE has hit the pause button while it works out if the technology can be used safely.

University of Auckland senior law lecturer and AI law expert Nikki Chamberlain said caution was prudent.

"It's a new technology and we don't know the consequences of it yet.

"And only time is going to be able to tell whether the information that you're putting in there is going to be protected and private."

In New Zealand, there is no AI-specific regulation or legislation and internal MBIE documents say there are "no rules or guidelines for all government agencies about staff use [of] AI tools".

A spokesperson for the Government Chief Digital Officer in the Department of Internal Affairs said the Government was working on guidance for agencies, which it expected to have soon.

It said its own DIA staff have not been banned from using AI tools.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said it was up to individual government agencies and companies to decide if, and how, they use AI.

"And if the risks are too high then my expectation would be that they won't proceed with that proposal."

Frith Tweedie from consultancy firm Simply Privacy said staff needed guidance and safeguards.

"I don't think it is unreasonable to pause while you are working that out, I think all of the government agencies should be forming a position on what's appropriate and inappropriate use.

"And for some of them a full ban might be appropriate to for those that are dealing with particular sensitive information."

Many companies overseas ban staff from using AI

ChatGPT is trained by being fed the internet and, by predicting the next word in a sequence, it spits out full sentence answers to questions.

It contains masses of unvetted information and it is essentially a locked box — once information has been put in, it is all but impossible to get out again.

Canada's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into OpenAI about its Chat GPT technology, and Italy briefly banned the use of the product over privacy concerns.

Many international companies have banned or restricted staff from using the technology including Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

AI legislation needed

Last month OpenAI tightened up some of ChatGPT's privacy settings, but the adjustments are tacked on and privacy questions remain.

"I'm certainly recommending that organisations and individuals ... take care, definitely turn off the chat history, but even so I would avoid entering any confidential information or any personal information," Tweedie said.

Europe has much more stringent privacy laws and far higher sanctions than Aotearoa.

Chamberlain said New Zealand needed legislation covering AI.

"Until we have laws around regulating the use of AI, and information that is held by AI, and then how that information can be used going forward, we just need to be really careful."

In the meantime, late last month the Privacy Commissioner issued advice for agencies and businesses to use the technology.

That includes staff considering whether it is necessary and proportionate to use AI at all.

He said firms and government agencies should do a privacy risk impact assessment to work out the danger areas to avoid.

He wants the public and private sector to work together to come with advice for how best to use the technology safely.

By Hamish Cardwell of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

“We are seeing cases where everyday New Zealanders have lost their entire life savings to this scam, in some cases upwards of $10,000," the government department said.

1:29pm

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list

AI-created art is banned from this year's convention.

Sat, Jun 3

2:26

22Bet ads return to YouTube in NZ, taken down once again

22Bet ads return to YouTube in NZ, taken down once again

Fri, Jun 2

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

Thu, Jun 1

2:33

Staggering number of phone-related injuries in past five years

Staggering number of phone-related injuries in past five years

Thu, Jun 1

4:33

How to play the hidden treasure hunt already happening around you

How to play the hidden treasure hunt already happening around you

Wed, May 31

4:10

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Three teens arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Hawke's Bay

Three teens arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Hawke's Bay

23 mins ago

Govt to outlaw 'enticing' vape flavour names like cotton candy

Govt to outlaw 'enticing' vape flavour names like cotton candy

35 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet update after Wood stood down

LIVE: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet update after Wood stood down

43 mins ago

BREAKING

Man charged with manslaughter over Kaikohe woman's death

0:27

Man charged with manslaughter over Kaikohe woman's death

54 mins ago

MBIE blocks staff from using AI technology

MBIE blocks staff from using AI technology

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6