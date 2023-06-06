Lightning strikes in Coromandel, thunderstorm watch issued

Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the Coromandel Peninsula overnight.

Forecasters recorded 500 lightning strikes near the Peninsula between midnight and 4.30am.

An orange heavy rain warning was issued for the Peninsula along with a severe thunderstorm watch to 11am.

MetService said up to 120mm rain could fall in the ranges, and local downpours of 40mm were possible, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms embedded in the rain which could produce hail as well.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most of the rain overnight was over northern parts of the country, including the Coromandel and Gisborne area.

"As we know with these thunderstorms they do have the potential of bringing a very heavy, intense burst of rain in quite a short time.

"Yesterday out in Waihi we saw about 43 millimetres fall within one hour, which is a lot of rain to fall in such a short time."

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface flooding and flash flooding, especially around low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips, MetService said.

An orange heavy rain warning was in force for Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay northwards.

Parts of Hawke's Bay were also forecast to have heavy rain with a watch in place north of Napier, and covering Gisborne south of Tokomaru Bay.

The weather system was also bringing strong southeast winds to Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne through to the evening, and Taupō, Tongariro National Park, Taumarunui, Waitomo and south Waikato and Taranaki during the morning. MetService said there could be severe gales in exposed places.

