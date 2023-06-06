Entertainment
Associated Press

Anna Shay, Netflix reality star and heiress, dies at 62

11:52am
Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, died from a stroke.

Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, died from a stroke. (Source: Associated Press)

Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, has died at 62.

Shay died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear when she died.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away," the family said. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Shay, a Los Angeles socialite, amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death.

She told OprahMag.com in a 2021 interview she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast of Bling Empire, which chronicled the lives of ultra wealthy Angelenos of Asian descent.

Originally, Shay thought her friend and executive producer on the series, Jeff Jenkins, wanted her to work behind the scenes.

"The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I'm really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age," she said.

The series drew comparisons to the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians. The series premiered in 2021 and was recently cancelled after three seasons.

Shay, a fan favourite on the show, was a fixture in Los Angeles high society. She was the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of the defence and government services contractor, and Ai-San, his half-Japanese, half-Russian wife.

Shay said in the Oprah interview that her mother once told her, "You were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon."

The reality star was born and raised in Japan. Her only son, Kenny Kemp, earned himself a bit of the spotlight as well, briefly appearing on the series and amassing a huge collection of pricy bongs, according to BuzzFeed News.

EntertainmentNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Time to retire Stars Wars' Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill says

Time to retire Stars Wars' Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill says

"They don't need Luke anymore," the 71-year-old said.

5:30am

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

The Danish Girl actress would lay bare the details of her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp and their bitter court battle.

3:34pm

Danny Masterson in 'administrative segregation' in jail

Danny Masterson in 'administrative segregation' in jail

Sun, Jun 4

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

Sat, Jun 3

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Sat, Jun 3

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Fri, Jun 2

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

BREAKING

Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

14 mins ago

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

23 mins ago

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

36 mins ago

All Blacks still the goal as Havili recovers from latest injury

All Blacks still the goal as Havili recovers from latest injury

53 mins ago

Police speak with 'person of interest' over Kaikohe woman's death

0:27

Police speak with 'person of interest' over Kaikohe woman's death

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6