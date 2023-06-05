Motorsport
Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory

7:00am
Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrate after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.

Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrate after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. (Source: Associated Press)

Max Verstappen had warned that his Red Bull team was good enough to win every single race of the Formula One season.

On Sunday, he took one more step toward that ambitious sweep by easing to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The two-time defending champion started from the pole position and never was challenged as he breezed to his fifth win of the year.

Verstappen beat Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to the first corner. He then eased his superior car around the 4.6-kilometre Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to finish well ahead of Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“It is a big pleasure to drive a car like this, and it showed on a day like this,” Verstappen said.

“Hopefully, we can keep it up throughout the year."

But Verstappen warned against complacency.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and try to keep on improving our car," he said.

"Of course, right now, it all looks great, but you can’t stand still in this world."

His dominant race performance came after he secured pole position with intimidating ease on Saturday.

Verstappen set an untouchable top lap time and then watched the rest of the pack scramble for the other spots on the grid from his garage.

The Dutchman had said before practice for the Barcelona race that while the Red Bull cars were fast and reliable enough to win every single race, he figured that “We will always have tracks where it doesn’t work out exactly, bad luck in qualifying, mistakes, whatever.”

His 40th career win, including his third in Barcelona, leaves Verstappen one win behind the late Ayrton Senna’s total of 41. He also seems well on course to matching Senna’s three world titles.

Verstappen set a Red Bull record with 39 wins last weekend at Monaco, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record of 38.

Red Bull's other driver, Sergio Pérez, finished fourth after fighting his way up from 11th at the start. Pérez won the two races Verstappen didn't win this year.

Verstappen grew his lead over Pérez to 53 points after he also grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

After seeing off Sainz, the biggest challenge that Verstappen faced was staying within the track lines: he was warned three times by race officials that he had driven out of bounds.

Sainz had to settle for fifth after being passed by the Mercedes cars and Pérez’s Red Bull.

Home favourite Fernando Alonso disappointed the legion of Spanish fans by finishing a season-worst seventh place, right behind teammate Lance Stroll.

Esteban Ocon was eighth in an Alpine ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly in the other Alpine to round out the top 10.

Motorsport

