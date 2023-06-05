World
Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

8:30am
There was a head-on crash when a race support motorbike carrying a rider and a passenger collided with a triathlete who was cycling.

The rider of a motorbike has died following a crash with a competitor in an Ironman triathlon European championship race Sunday, police in the event's host city of Hamburg said.

Police said there was a head-on crash when a race support motorbike carrying a rider and a passenger collided with a triathlete who was cycling in the opposite direction.

“We are devastated by this tragic accident,” a statement from the Ironman Group said.

“On a day meant to be a celebration of the human spirit, we instead mourn the loss of a member of our triathlon community.”

TV footage showed the incident happened on a section of the road where competitors were riding in both directions as part of a loop in the course for the cycling section of the race.

Motorbikes carrying camera operators were riding down the middle of the road.

Police said in a statement that the 70-year-old motorbike rider died at the scene, a 26-year-old triathlete was treated for severe injuries, and a 50-year-old camera operator was treated in hospital for shock. Police were investigating how the crash happened.

“At 36 kilometers (sic) of the IRONMAN Hamburg bike course, a motorcycle race vehicle, carrying an official race photographer, was involved in a collision with a race participant,” organisers said in a statement.

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event. Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time.”

The race continued, but German public broadcaster ARD said it decided to end its live stream as a gesture of respect.

