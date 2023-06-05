New Zealand

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

38 mins ago
Forensic team inside Loafers Lodge hostel on May 18, 2023.

Forensic team inside Loafers Lodge hostel on May 18, 2023. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency says it has handed the Loafer's Lodge building back to its owners today.

A spokesperson said staff spent the weekend finishing their own investigations and securing the site after police left the Wellington building late last week.

Five people were killed and nearly 100 others lost their shelter when fire ripped through the hostel last month.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder and two counts of arson in relation to the fire.

There has been no word yet if residents will be allowed back to the building.

