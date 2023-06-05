Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

Rangers are hunting for a dingo believed to have been responsible for two separate attacks on children visiting a popular national park.

Authorities said a four-year-old boy was bitten on the leg on Saturday at Dales Campground in Karijini National Park, in Western Australia's north. The boy was taken by his family to Tom Price Hospital.

WA's Parks and Wildlife Service said the attack happened in the same section of the campground where a two-year-old boy was set upon by a dingo in April, suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Rangers believe the same animal was likely behind both attacks based on accounts from the boy's parents and other witnesses.

"Since the previous incident, rangers have been conducting evening and early morning patrols in an effort to locate and humanely destroy the animal," a Parks and Wildlife spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Despite several sightings, rangers have not had the opportunity to destroy the problem dingo safely, away from visitors."

The section of Dales Campground where the attack happened will be closed to new campers from Monday until rangers are able to "isolate and destroy" the problem dingo.

Existing campers and those with bookings over the coming week will be offered alternative campsites within the national park.

"A dingo alert remains in place for Dales Campground and dingo safety signage was reviewed and updated at the campground following the last incident," the spokesman said.

WA Premier Mark McGowan in April praised the bravery of the four-year-old's mother after she fought off the dingo that attacked her son.

The local government in the coastal town of Karratha warned visitors earlier this year that dingoes were frequently seen in Karijini and other popular national parks, and the animals may raid rubbish bags and take food from picnic tables.