World
AAP

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

4:35pm
A four-year-old's mother fought off the problem dingo while her son was being attacked earlier this year.

A four-year-old's mother fought off the problem dingo while her son was being attacked earlier this year. (Source: istock.com)

Rangers are hunting for a dingo believed to have been responsible for two separate attacks on children visiting a popular national park.

Authorities said a four-year-old boy was bitten on the leg on Saturday at Dales Campground in Karijini National Park, in Western Australia's north. The boy was taken by his family to Tom Price Hospital.

WA's Parks and Wildlife Service said the attack happened in the same section of the campground where a two-year-old boy was set upon by a dingo in April, suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Rangers believe the same animal was likely behind both attacks based on accounts from the boy's parents and other witnesses.

"Since the previous incident, rangers have been conducting evening and early morning patrols in an effort to locate and humanely destroy the animal," a Parks and Wildlife spokesman said.

"Despite several sightings, rangers have not had the opportunity to destroy the problem dingo safely, away from visitors."

The section of Dales Campground where the attack happened will be closed to new campers from Monday until rangers are able to "isolate and destroy" the problem dingo.

Existing campers and those with bookings over the coming week will be offered alternative campsites within the national park.

"A dingo alert remains in place for Dales Campground and dingo safety signage was reviewed and updated at the campground following the last incident," the spokesman said.

WA Premier Mark McGowan in April praised the bravery of the four-year-old's mother after she fought off the dingo that attacked her son.

The local government in the coastal town of Karratha warned visitors earlier this year that dingoes were frequently seen in Karijini and other popular national parks, and the animals may raid rubbish bags and take food from picnic tables.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aus mum pardoned after serving 20 years for kids' murder

Aus mum pardoned after serving 20 years for kids' murder

Kathleen Folbigg was found guilty of killing her four babies. Now, there's evidence they might have died of natural causes.

3:00pm

Watch: 'Unbelievably big' great white shark spooks Aus fisherman

Watch: 'Unbelievably big' great white shark spooks Aus fisherman

The close encounter just off the Gold Coast lasted for about 15 minutes.

10:45am

0:20

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

9:10am

1:55

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

Sun, Jun 4

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

Sat, Jun 3

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Fri, Jun 2

1:43

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

38 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

5:00pm

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

2:29

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

4:35pm

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

4:06pm

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6