World
AAP

Aus mum pardoned after serving 20 years for kids' murder

3:00pm
Kathleen Folbigg leaving court in 2004.

Kathleen Folbigg leaving court in 2004. (Source: Nine)

Kathleen Folbigg has been pardoned and released from jail after spending 20 years behind bars for the deaths of her four children.

After a seven week trial in 2003 a jury found Folbigg guilty of killing her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - between 1989 and 1999.

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said today he had received an advance copy of a summary of an inquiry by Thomas Bathurst into Folbigg's convictions which found there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt.

"There is a reasonable possibility that three of the children died of natural causes," it said.

Bathurst was "unable to accept… the proposition that Ms Folbigg was anything but a caring mother for her children".

Daley recommended to Governor Margaret Beazley that Folbigg be pardoned and she accepted the recommendation.

"She has now been pardoned," Daley said.

"If she is not out already, she will be soon and we wish her well," he said.

Folbigg was being held at Clarence Correctional Centre in Goulburn.

An inquiry into her convictions in April heard credible evidence they might have died of natural causes.

Folbigg has always maintained her innocence.

Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered the second inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

A dingo alert remains in place for the popular camping site while authorities seek to "isolate and destroy" the animal.

4:35pm

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

Seven men were declared dead immediately after the shooting in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in the Umlazi township.

12:27pm

Watch: 'Unbelievably big' great white shark spooks Aus fisherman

Watch: 'Unbelievably big' great white shark spooks Aus fisherman

10:45am

0:20

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

9:10am

1:55

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

Sun, Jun 4

Woman's car catches fire with kids inside while allegedly shoplifting

Woman's car catches fire with kids inside while allegedly shoplifting

Sun, Jun 4

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

37 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

5:00pm

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

2:29

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

4:35pm

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

4:06pm

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6