15 dead, 8 missing after heavy rains unleash floods in Haiti

At least 15 people have died, and another eight are missing after heavy rains unleashed widespread flooding and several landslides across Haiti over the weekend, authorities said.

Nearly 13,400 people were forced to evacuate as water consumed hundreds of homes around the country, turning some streets into raging rivers of brown water, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency.

More than 7400 families reported damage, with officials still assessing the impact of the rains that deluged Haiti yesterday.

The rains also caused significant damage to crops in Haiti's central region at a time when starvation is deepening.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was working with local and international organisations to respond to the needs of those affected by the floods.