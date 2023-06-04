World
AAP

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

13 mins ago
Parramatta Eels five eighth Dylan Brown is due to appear in court on Wednesday following the alleged assault on Saturday night.

Parramatta Eels five eighth Dylan Brown is due to appear in court on Wednesday following the alleged assault on Saturday night. (Source: Getty)

NRL player Dylan Brown is facing allegations he sexually touched a woman without her consent at a pub in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The Parramatta Eels five-eighth was arrested at the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay after police were called to the venue about 11.40pm on Saturday (local time).

NSW Police said officers arrested a 22-year-old man, who was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with sexually touching another person without consent.

Brown was granted bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old woman told staff at the venue about the alleged incident before police were called, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Parramatta Eels said in a statement that they "have been made aware of an incident involving Dylan Brown last night".

The club said they had no further comment at this stage.

