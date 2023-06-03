World
Associated Press

Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50

6:45am
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. (Source: Press Trust of India via AP)

Two passenger trains derailed in India on today, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged coaches, officials said.

About 400 people were taken to hospitals after the accident, which happened in eastern India, about 220 kilometres southwest of Kolkata, officials said. The cause was under investigation.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in the Balasore district, said at least 50 people were dead.

Nearly 500 police officers and rescue workers with 75 ambulances and buses responded to the accident, said Pradeep Jena, the top bureaucrat of the Odisha state.

Rescuers were attempting to free 200 people feared trapped in the wreckage, said D.B. Shinde, administrator of the state's Balasore district.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. It was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

People inspect the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.

People inspect the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. (Source: Press Trust of India via AP)

The Press Trust of India news agency said the derailed Coromandel Express was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” tweeted Modi, who said he had spoken to the railway minister and that “all possible assistance” was being offered.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in the worst train accident in India’s history.

Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signalling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

WorldAsiaAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

Construction workers had been pouring concrete for a building near Yale medical school when a portion of the second floor collapsed into the basement.

26 mins ago

Chinese barge accused of plundering British WWII wrecks

Chinese barge accused of plundering British WWII wrecks

Malaysia's maritime agency discovered about 100 old artillery shells on the detained vessel.

Wed, May 31

North Korea spy satellite launch fails, rocket falls into sea

North Korea spy satellite launch fails, rocket falls into sea

Wed, May 31

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Wed, May 31

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

Tue, May 30

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Tue, May 30

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

45 mins ago

Utah district bans Bible in schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'

Utah district bans Bible in schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'

8:30am

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

7:58am

Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

7:47am

How to feed your picky eater without losing your mind

3:49

How to feed your picky eater without losing your mind

7:14am

Deputy mayor reacts after Wayne Brown forwards 'dip s**t' email

3:43

Deputy mayor reacts after Wayne Brown forwards 'dip s**t' email
1
2
3
4
5
6