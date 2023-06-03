Tennis
Nadal has surgery on hip ahead of tennis swansong

1:24pm
Rafael Nadal, pictured during the Laver Cup international tournament in London last month.

Rafael Nadal, pictured during the Laver Cup international tournament in London last month. (Source: Photosport)

Rafael Nadal, who has missed the French Open this year due to injury, is undergoing surgery on his hip muscle, the Spaniard's representative said.

The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

His representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said the results of the surgery were expected later today.

The 36-year-old Nadal has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped clay court tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 15th.

