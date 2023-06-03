Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

8:30am
Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jamie Foxx will give fans an update on his health condition “when he’s ready”.

The 55-year-old Ray actor’s close friend Nick Cannon, 42, made the declaration while opening up about the Oscar winner’s ongoing health scare after he was hospitalised in April for a still unspecified unknown “medical complication”.

He told Extra TV: “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private.

“I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.

“I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world (about his health) the way that only he can.”

When asked if Foxx had suffered a stroke, The Masked Singer host Cannon declined to give details on Foxx's condition.

He added: “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry.

“I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me.”

Cannon also said whatever Foxx's family has said so far is the only “information that they want to be out there”.

The presenter told Entertainment Tonight in April about Foxx: “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.

“I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing.

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”

Cannon had asked his online followers on April 15 to speak “words of affirmation” to help Foxx recover, adding on Instagram: “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!

“Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!! “You know how much I love you Family.”

Foxx's health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller Back in Action, amid reports he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Al Pacino aged 83 is having a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

9:10pm

Bruce Willis' daughter talks of struggles after dad's health issues

Bruce Willis' daughter talks of struggles after dad's health issues

Tallulah Willis revealed her fiancé split from her three months after her dad’s dementia diagnosis was made public.

1:42pm

Armie Hammer breaks silence after sex assault charges dropped

Armie Hammer breaks silence after sex assault charges dropped

Fri, Jun 2

Review: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pushes animation limits

Review: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pushes animation limits

Thu, Jun 1

Al Pacino to be a dad again at 82

Al Pacino to be a dad again at 82

Wed, May 31

Taika and Rita reveal 'great love story' as pair nab Vogue cover

Taika and Rita reveal 'great love story' as pair nab Vogue cover

Wed, May 31

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

8 injured as building partially collapses in US

46 mins ago

Utah district bans Bible in schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'

Utah district bans Bible in schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'

8:30am

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

7:58am

Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

7:47am

How to feed your picky eater without losing your mind

3:49

How to feed your picky eater without losing your mind

7:14am

Deputy mayor reacts after Wayne Brown forwards 'dip s**t' email

3:43

Deputy mayor reacts after Wayne Brown forwards 'dip s**t' email
1
2
3
4
5
6