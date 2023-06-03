Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says her region needs “significant help” as it recovers from eight severe weather events across a 20-month period.

Her comments follow a Thursday announcement that the Government would stump up the cash to help Gisborne District Council buy out 17 homeowners in areas where there was a risk of further flooding.

Those homes, deemed Category 3, were in locations where the risk of severe weather events in the future could not be sufficiently mitigated.

They join an estimated 700 properties across the country, which are considered unlivable following Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary flooding.

In a written statement, Stoltz said the council was working closely with the Government to get answers for the community.

“We understand what a complex task the Government has ahead of it and that the rules they develop will have to be applied nationwide,” she said.

“For our residents whose homes have been affected by the Category 3 news, it is bitter-sweet.

“For many, it’s a relief and gives some certainty.”

The cost of buying Category 3 properties would be shared between the Government and councils.

Homes designated Category 2 — where interventions were feasible to manage future risk — would also receive help from both the Government and councils to help build flood protection and resilience.

Gisborne District Council said it would not have the number of Category 2 properties for some time.

Down the road in Wairoa, no properties had been given Category 3 status, but 684 were deemed Category 2.

Stoltz said preliminary maps showing affected areas would be available at the end of next week.

“We’ll be working closely with the Government to get more clarity because we understand that people want to move fast.

“And we need to get our residents the best possible solution because, as a community, we deserve to move forward.”

Fourteen of the 17 homes deemed Category 3 in Tairāwhiti are in Gisborne City.

