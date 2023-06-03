New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

43 mins ago
Homes and belongings inundated by mud and silt following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 17 in Gisborne.

Homes and belongings inundated by mud and silt following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 17 in Gisborne. (Source: Getty)

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says her region needs “significant help” as it recovers from eight severe weather events across a 20-month period.

Her comments follow a Thursday announcement that the Government would stump up the cash to help Gisborne District Council buy out 17 homeowners in areas where there was a risk of further flooding.

Those homes, deemed Category 3, were in locations where the risk of severe weather events in the future could not be sufficiently mitigated.

They join an estimated 700 properties across the country, which are considered unlivable following Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary flooding.

In a written statement, Stoltz said the council was working closely with the Government to get answers for the community.

“We understand what a complex task the Government has ahead of it and that the rules they develop will have to be applied nationwide,” she said.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz. (Source: Breakfast)

“For our residents whose homes have been affected by the Category 3 news, it is bitter-sweet.

“For many, it’s a relief and gives some certainty.”

The cost of buying Category 3 properties would be shared between the Government and councils.

Homes designated Category 2 — where interventions were feasible to manage future risk — would also receive help from both the Government and councils to help build flood protection and resilience.

Gisborne District Council said it would not have the number of Category 2 properties for some time.

Down the road in Wairoa, no properties had been given Category 3 status, but 684 were deemed Category 2.

Stoltz said preliminary maps showing affected areas would be available at the end of next week.

“We’ll be working closely with the Government to get more clarity because we understand that people want to move fast.

“And we need to get our residents the best possible solution because, as a community, we deserve to move forward.”

Fourteen of the 17 homes deemed Category 3 in Tairāwhiti are in Gisborne City.

Matthew Rosenberg for Local Democracy Reporting.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

New ZealandGisborneNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Is June 1 the first day of winter?

Is June 1 the first day of winter?

There's an ongoing debate around when the season actually starts.

Thu, Jun 1

3:38

Hawke's Bay, East Coast may face wetter winter - NIWA

Hawke's Bay, East Coast may face wetter winter - NIWA

NIWA says this year's winter is unlikely to be colder than average but will probably be colder than record-warm winters in the past few years.

Thu, Jun 1

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Tue, May 30

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Tue, May 30

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

Tue, May 30

2:14

Insurers likely to hike premiums for flood, slip affected areas

Insurers likely to hike premiums for flood, slip affected areas

Tue, May 30

4:03

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

$10k reward offered for safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s stolen mascot

$10k reward offered for safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s stolen mascot

43 mins ago

Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

4:50pm

One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Northland

One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Northland

4:31pm

US, allies clash with Russia, China over NKorea's failed spy satellite

US, allies clash with Russia, China over NKorea's failed spy satellite

4:09pm

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

3:49pm

Putin critic Navalny asks for moonshine, kangaroo in prison

Putin critic Navalny asks for moonshine, kangaroo in prison
1
2
3
4
5
6