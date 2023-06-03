Entertainment
Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

1:15pm
Actor Elliot Page.

Actor Elliot Page. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Elliot Page says he was told by an A-list actor: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

The 36-year-old Juno star – who came out as homosexual in February 2014 before his gender transition in December 2020 – said the incident happened after he first publicly opened up about his sexuality.

He revealed in his new memoir Pageboy the incident with the unnamed actor happened at a party in Los Angeles in 2014, and he said that as well as telling him: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay”, the actor also said: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

Page included the story in a chapter of his book called Famous A–hole at Party, in which he only refers to the actor as an “acquaintance”.

He added in the book that when he ran into the actor again at a gym a few days after the exchange, they insisted: “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

The actor said he told him: “I think you might.”

Page added to People he “purposely” did not name the actor, who will “hear about this and know it’s him”.

He said: “These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.”

Page also reveals in his book he had a secret relationship with a closeted female co-star, referred to as ‘Ryan’ in the autobiography, as well as an alleged romance with Kate Mara, 40, while she was dating Max Minghella, 37.

Mara and Minghella split in 2014 after four years of dating and she is now married to actor Jamie Bell, 37, with whom she shares two children.

Page said in the book: “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that – I think a lot of us do this – who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

